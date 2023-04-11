Anti-party activities: Taraba APC dismisses allegation against senator-elect 

By Femi Bolaji

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed allegation of anti-party activities against the Senator Elect for Taraba South, David Jimkuta.

Addressing the press in Jalingo, the state capital, the Takum Takum Local Government, LG, Executive led by its Chairman of the party, Mijinyawa Salihu, described the suspension of the Senator -elect by a faction of the party at the LG level as nullity.

According to him, “We shouldn’t have responded to the purported fake letter of expulsion being circulated by the group, but our response was necessitated by the fact that a section of the people may be misled to believe whatever trash they come across in the social media.

“I wish to state, in a very clear and loud voice, that we the Executive of APC, Takum LG of Taraba State have passed a vote of confidence on our Senator-elect, David Jimkuta. We also want to put it on record that the Senator- elect worked relentlessly to ensure victory for our party in the just concluded governorship elections.”

Salihu acknowledged that talks for reconciliation with aggrieved members of the party in Taraba South were already in motion and urged party faithful to remain calm.