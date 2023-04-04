Anthony Joshua declares Laura Woods his ‘dream date’ in flirtatious interview

Anthony Joshua has revealed that sports presenter, Laura Woods is his “dream date”.

Joshua revealed this when the duo sat for a flirtatious interview following the Brit’s victory over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

The victory was Joshua’s first since December 2020, bringing to a grind a streak of back-to-back defeats suffered at the hands of Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Sitting down for a post-fight interview with Woods, the conversation soon swayed from the 33-year-old’s victory in the ring.

The British boxer shot his shot at the 35-year-old presenter, setting the tone early in the interview.

He declared that usual interviewer Cassius “isn’t as pretty” as Woods, stating that he has “a face for radio” to which the duo burst into laughter.

After a brief conversation about Joshua’s victory, Woods then asked the AJ who his ‘dream date’ was, and he didn’t hold back in his response:

“You” the Brit responded, before adding “I know that [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek has beaten me to it” a comment made in response to Woods publicly declaring her desire to secure the Chelsea midfielders phone number after he also admitted that the presenter was his celebrity crush.

Woods appeared to distance herself from the footballer, adding “it’s fine, there’s no competition” before Joshua continued his pursuit of Woods asking: “are you in a relationship?”