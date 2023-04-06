Another traditional ruler abducted in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Paramount ruler of Mhiship in the Pankshin local government area of Plateau State, HRH Sunday Dajep was on Wednesday night kidnapped at the Chip community of the local government area.

It was not clear who the armed men were but it was gathered they invaded the Monarch’s palace at about 11 pm when villagers were already in bed, shooting sporadically and deterring any help as the victim was whisked away.

The State Police Command was yet to confirm the incident at the time of this as the PPRO, DSP Alfred Alabo was yet to pick up nor return calls to the phone.

Recall that this is not the first time ranking traditional rulers would be kidnapped in the State, each time, assurances would be given by relevant stakeholders that there would be no repeat. After some weeks of reprieve, the incident has resurfaced.

Details later.