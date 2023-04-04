Aniocha South chairman showcases projects, hails Delta social media team

The Aniocha South Council Chairman Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike has enumerated achievements recorded by his administration.

Chukwunwike disclosed this during a courtesy visit by Members of the Delta State Social Media Community led by media aides to the Delta State Governor, headed by Messrs Ossai Ovie Success, Etolor Anslem, and Lilly Udeze Okolugbo.

According to the Chairman while conducting the team round some of his achievements, the Council has constructed a Council Chapel , Council Lodge and machinery acquired , modern abattoir inside the popular Afor Market Ogwashi-Uku, weaving centre for skills acquisition in Ubulu-Uku, portable water project in Ubulu-Uku, several roads linking communities in Aboh, and some other parts of the LGA.

While applauding the social media team for promoting the achievements of the Governor of Delta Stat, he said his administration distributed Toyota Sienas as logistics vehicles, as well as motorcycles to leaders of Community Vigilante groups to help boost security in the Aniocha South LGA, among many other phenomenal accomplishments. Distribution of electricity transformers to various communities.

In addition, he enumerated the remarkable achievements of his administration in the area of environmental sanitation.

Speaking on his national award at the recently held Nigeria Local Government Merit Award (LOGMA), he thanked the Almighty God for his grace and the people of Aniocha South for their support.

The team applauded Pst Jude for his developmental strides in the past two years as council chairman noting that the projects are first of its kind anywhere in the state.

The administration of Hon. Chukwunwike is currently building an ultramodern motor park in Ubulu-Uku.

The visit had in attendance Iyah Daniel, Okeoghene Anthony, Tomi Wujobula, Abolo Henshell, Chiedu Ikechukwu, Onwordi Ngozi Fortune, Arimobi Miracle .