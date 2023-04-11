Anenih’s last wish was for PDP to reclaim Edo — Urhoghide

By Ozioruva Aliu

Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts and the senator representing Edo South senatorial district, Matthew Uroghide, yesterday, said he supported the defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to get the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because one of the wishes of the late leader of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih was for the party to reclaim Edo State for PDP.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Uroghide also said the 10th National Assembly would suffer loss of institutional memory, as many members of the National Assembly with wealth of experience and knowledge in law-making would not return to the Assembly, having lost their re-election bids in their states.

According to him, “I supported the coming of Governor Obaseki to our party to contest his re-election openly though to the dislike of some of my compatriots, who were in the PDP with me.

“What I saw then was that it was the shortest route to Osadebey Avenue. Somebody already in power and he is coming to our party and the reason is that was the greatest wish of late Chief Tony Anenih, who was our political leader here, that if it will take us supporting a one legged man to get to Government House, we should do it.

“Contrary to inisunations in some areas that I didn’t get renomination, my relationship with the governor is still very cordial, but certainly I know what happened.”