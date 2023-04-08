Anambra Tribunal receives 31 NASS election petitions

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Anambra has received 31 petitions with respect to the Feb. 25 National Assembly elections in the state.

Secretary to the tribunal, Mr Muazu Bagudu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday that 24 of the petitions were on the House of Representatives elections.

The remaining seven were on Senate elections, he said.

There are two petitions challenging the victory of Sen. Victor Umeh of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra Central senatorial district.

The petitions were filed by Mr Dozie Nwankwo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Mrs Helen Mbakwe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Winner of Anambra South Senatorial election, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Peoples’ Party (YPP) is having is victory contested by three other candidates.

They are Dr Obinna Uzoh of LP, Mr Chris Azubuogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Mr Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In Anambra North Senatorial district, Mr Tony Nwoye of LP has two petitions against his victory. They were filed by the PDP and by Sen. Stella Oduah also of the PDP.

For the House of Representatives elections, Mr Pascal Agbordike of APGA who won the Ihiala seat has four petitions filed against his victory.

The petitions were filed by JohnMary Maduakolam (PDP), Mr Chiemeka Hezekiah (LP), Chukwueloka Egwemezie and Chuddy Momah.

There are also petitions against the victory of Mrs Chinwe Nnabuife (YPP) in Orumba North/South federal constituency.

The petitions were filed by Mr Sopuluchkwu Ezeonwuka, Ms Nikky Ugochukwu (LP), Mr Okwudili Ezenwankwo PDP and Mr Eric Eze, (APGA).

For Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo, Mr Ifeanyi Uzokwe (YPP), Mr Emeka Anagwu (LP) and Timothy Ibeto are contesting the election of Mr Uchenna Eleodimmuo.

Mrs Maureen Gwacham of APGA, winner of Oyi/Ayamelum Constituency will face Mr Uchenna Okafor (YPP), Mr Vincent Ofumelu, (PDP) and Mr Obiora Chira (LP).

Mr Dominic Okafor (APGA) who won the seat for Aguata Constituency will face Mr Johnbosco Onunkwo (APC), Andrew Azike (LP) and Kenneth Anyaeche.

In Awka North/South, Prof. Lilian Orogbu (LP) will defend her victory against Mr Obi Nwankwo (APGA) and Mr Maxwell Okoye (APC).

Mr Ifeanyi Ibezi (APC) and Mr IKenna Iyiegbu (APGA) are challenging the victory of Mr Harris Okonkwo in the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency election.

Mr Chinedu Obidigwe (APGA) is challenging the victory of Mr Peter Udogalanya (LP) Anambra East/West Constituency, while Ms Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP) is contesting the victory of Mr Emeka Idu (LP) Onitsha North South Federal Constituency.

NAN reports that there was no petition from Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency while Ogbaru Federal Constituency election has yet to be concluded.

Bagudu told NAN that petitions for the Anambra House of Assembly elections were still being received.