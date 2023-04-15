Anambra: Thuggery, vote buying hold sway in Ogbaru

By Vincent Ujumadu

Thuggery and vote buying are rampant in many polling units in the Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra State where the supplementary election is taking place in the state.

Afam Ogene of LP, Chu Onyema of PDP and Arinze Awogu of APGA are the leading candidates in the election. Ogene of LP was leading before INEC declared the election inconclusive on February 25.

While thugs were moving from place to place in the local government and harassing voters suspected not to be for their candidate, agents of the parties were busy soliciting votes with cash.

This is even in spite of the massive deployment of security officials, including police, navy and army.

At Manus primary school, Okpoko Ward 6, suspected thugs almost attacked journalists covering the election.

At Okpoko Ward 3, polling unit 004 at St Luke’s Anglican Church, party agents were seen making payments to voters who voted for their candidates.