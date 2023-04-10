Anambra businessman still missing 11 days after kidnap

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

AN Anambra businessman, Mr Alexander Nwosu, is still missing 11 days after he was kidnapped in his home town, Umuchu in Aguata local government area of the state.

Although the kidnappers were said to have demanded a ransom of N50m through a telephone call, the number that called had since been switched off.

Nwosu, who operates a petrol filling station and a hotel and a restaurant in the community, was abducted in his house in the presence of his wife and children.

It was gathered that the kidnappers numbering about 10 and wearing masks, invaded the victim’s house in a Toyota Sienna vehicle and shot severally before gaining entrance into his compound.

“The assailants ensured that residents of the area were scared by their gunshots before abducting him that night in the presence of members of his family. It was when the kidnappers took him away that his wife and children raised the alarm. Even at that, people were afraid to come out, having heard the sound of guns earlier”, a resident of the community said.

He said that since the incident, Nwosu’s wife has not been seen in the community, adding that even her telephone line has been off.

The state police command said the incident has not been reported to it.