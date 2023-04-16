AMVCA 2023: Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Chidi Mokeme, others make nomination list

Nollywood stars Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye and Chidi Mokeme are headlining the nomination list for the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023.

The nominations list was on Sunday released ahead of the 9th edition of the prestigious event.

The awards organisers, MultiChoice, rolled out the list of nominations into various categories on the evening of Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The annual event, which by tradition recognise outstanding performances in television, film, and entertainment, has added digital content creation throughout Nollywood and the entire African content to the line up.

Some categories are open for the public to vote their preferred nominees, while others will be decided by a panel of judges to be set up by the organisers.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on 20 May.

Full List of Nominees

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Public Voting

Adokiye Horsfall (Romeo WJ) – Inside Life

Charles Etubiebi – Just Friends

Charles Inojie – City Hustler

Chinedu Ikedieze – Aki and PawPaw

Kunle Idowu – Unintentional

Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia) – Inside Life

Nkem Owoh – Battle On Buka Street

Nosa Afolabi – The Razz Guy

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Survivors

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Public Voting

Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Trade

Chidi Mokeme – Shanty Town

Chimezie Imo – Choke

Daniel Etim-Effiong – Kofa

Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

NKakalukanyi Patriq – Tembele

O.C. Ukeje – Black Mail

Richard Mofe Damijo – Four Four Forty Four

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Tope Tedela – All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Public Voting

Albert Oluwatoyin – Visa On Arrival

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Funke Akindele – Battle On Buka Street

Grace Wacuka – Married to Work

Mercy Johnson – Battle On Buka Street

Mercy Johnson Onogie – Passport

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES)- Public Voting

Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo

Enado Odigie – Flawsome

Immaculata Oko Kasum – Ile Owo

Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome

Ini Edo – Shanty Town

Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation

Nse Ikpe-Etim – Shanty Town

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Queen Nwokoye – Strained

Scarlet Gomez – Wura

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Public Voting

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

Bucci Franklin – The Razz Guy

James Webbo – County 49

Jeffroberts Walusimbi – Bedroom Chains

O.C. Ukeje – Brotherhood

Taiwo Hassan – Anikulapo

Yinka Quadri – Anikulapo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Public Voting

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Gina Castel – Kofa

Ivie Okujaye – On Your Own

Sola Sobowale – Anikulapo

Teniola Aladese – Love in a Pandemic

Toni Tones – Brotherhood

BEST SHORT FILM – Public Voting

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Gbenga Salu – Convictus

Nkem Nwaturuocha – The Song Maiden

Teniola Zara King – Teju’s Tale

Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali – Sixteen Rounds

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Love Language

Victor Onwudiwe, Goodnews Erico Isika – Away

BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR – Public Voting

Abiola – VIP Bathroom

Adeaga Bukunmi – Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson

Bimbo Ademoye – Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion

Edem Victor – The Activist

Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Isbae U – My Sweet Mother In-law

Kenzy Udosen – Quick Pronunciations

Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin – Soldiers at War (Compilation)

Steve Chuks – Husband’s Side Chic

Tee Kuro – Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (The Finale)

BEST ORIGINAL TELENOVELA – Public Voting

Covenant

Dede

Huba

Itura

Mahinga

Maida

Mpali

Prestige

Salem

BEST UNSCRIPTED ORIGINAL – Public Voting

Come Play Naija

Judging Matters

Kan-See-Me

King Bugar

Off Air with Gbemi & Tools

Rock that Aisle Again

Sakofa

BEST ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES – Public Voting

Co-Habits

Flatmates

Mussulando

My Siblings and I

Njoro Wa Uba

Popi

RSM

The Johnsons

The Return of Original Comedy

Uncle Limbani

BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES – Public Voting

A Infiltrada

Accra Medics

Dirty Laundry

Junior Drama Club

Njila

Pazia

Pete

Ricordi

The Rishantes

To Have and To Hold

Unmarried

BEST ART DIRECTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Olalekan Isiaka – Shanty Town

Olatunji Afolayan – Battle On Buka Street

Olugbenga Ogunshina and Joy Kadiri – Brotherhood

Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije – Crime & Justice

Toka Mcbaror – Almajiri

Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal – Diiche

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede – Man of God

Bunmi Fashina , Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April – Shanty Town

Ezugworie Franca – Brotherhood

Kingsley Okoye Rex – Nnewi The Land of Gold

Millicent Jack – Four Four Forty Four

Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Francis Wanyahdeh – Crime & Justice

Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere – Diiche

Godwin Lawal – Tarella

Ismail Adewunmi – Ile Owo

Lanre Omofaiye – Anikulapo

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Muri Salami – Four Four Forty Four

Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere – Real Housewives of Lagos

Segun Adeleke – Flawsome

Walter Odhiambo – Shanty Town

BEST PICTURE EDITOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Adio Solanke – Ile Owo

Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun – Diiche

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Kimera Paul – Tembele

Martini Akande – Brotherhood

Sanjo Adegoke – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Steve Sodiya – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Temitope Folarin – Anikulapo

Valentine Chukwuma – Battle on Buka Street

BEST SOUND EDITOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke – Ile Owo

Fredrick Karumba – Click Click Bang

Grey Jones – The Set Up 2

Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa – Bedroom Chains

Kazeem Agboola – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Kolade Kayode Morakinyo – Shanty Town

Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke – Battle On Buka Street

Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

Shiloh Godson – Black Mail

BEST SOUND TRACK – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo – L.I.F.E.

Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird – Battle on Buka Street

Jaysynths and Hotkid – Shanty Town

Joel Christian Goffin – Black Mail

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

BEST MAKE UP – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Carina SFX – The Trade

Feyzo Artistry – Ile Owo

Francisca Otaigbe – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Anikulapo

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo, Jemila Sedik – Battle on Buka Street

Maryam Ndukwe , Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni – Tarella

BEST WRITER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho – Battle on Buka Street

Jade Osiberu – The Trade

Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet and Victor Aghahowa – Diiche (Episode 5)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Tunde Apalowo and Jeffery Musa David – Kanaani

Uche Ateli – Choke

Yinka Laoye – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Charles Oleghe

Diiche

Ekuka Ishaq

Tembele

Idowu Adedapo

Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views)

Flawsome

Jonathan Kovel

Shanty Town

Jonathan Kovel

Anikulapo

Loukman Ali

Brotherhood

Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu, Goke Oyerinde

Real Housewives of Lagos

Paul Gambit

Jolly Roger

Yinka Edward

Crime & Justice

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Elvis Chucks

Jewel

Emmanuel Mwape

Silver Lining

Leburugraphy

Ke Bona Spoko

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

Click Click Bang

Philip Karanja Njenga

Elenor Nabwiso

Karamoja

Gashumba Emmanuel

Dial M for Maya

Hassan Mageye

Bedroom Chains

Lucy Mwangi

Baba Twins

Mugisha Herbert Morris

Tembele

Nadira Shakur

Married to Work

Omar Hamza

Gacal

Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi

Frida

Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani

Mvamizi (The Intruder)

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA

Brotherhood

Jade Osiberu

Chris Odeh

Choke

Kayode Kasum

Obara’ M

Kunle Afolayan

Anikulapo

Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV

Kanaani

Samira Yakubu

Red Carpet

Winifred Mena Ajakpovi

Four Four Forty Four

BEST TELEVISION SERIES

Adeola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade

Real Housewives of Lagos

Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki

Visa On Arrival (Season 1)

Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Safina Mellisa

The Plan

Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson

Single Kiasi

Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum

When are we getting married

James Omokwe

Diiche

Millicent Ogutu

County 49

Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe

Flawsome

Vincent Nwachukwu

Game On (Season 2)

Yinka Edward

Crime & Justice

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Best Okoduwa

100 of Us

Charles F. Solomon

Way to the Top

Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi; Famous Odion

Green: The Amazons

Chude Jideowo

Awaiting Trial

Nathaniel George

Truck Blind Spot

Nora Awolowo

Nigeria-the Debut

Nora Awolowo

Baby Blues

BEST DIRECTOR

Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo

King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Babatunde Apalowo

All The Colours of the World are between Black and White

Bolanle Austen-Peters

Man of God

Dimeji Ajibola

Shanty Town

Jade Osiberu

The Trade

Kunle Afolayan

Anikulapo

Loukman Ali

Brotherhoods

Mugisha Herbert Morris

Tembele

Obi Emelonye

Black Mail

Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, James Omokwe

Diiche

THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM

A Quiet Intruder

Cheza

Leaked

Revisit

Stinger

Strings

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – SWAHILI – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Daniel Manege

Mpiganaji

Freddy Feruzi

Dau

Malcom Hamisi

Barakatatu

Philip Karanja Njenga

Click Click Bang

Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin

Safari

Wilson Nkya

Mvanmizi – The Intruder

Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi

Frida

(MOVIE/TV SERIES) – BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE YORUBA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq

Abebi Seranko Seniyan

Karamot Adeboye

Morenikeji

Kunle Afolayan

Anikulapo

Okusanya Bayonle Samson

Mr Raji

Ololade Tijani-Ebong

Ogeere

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – HAUSA – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Aisha

Evans Ejiogu

Kwana Casa’in

Nancy Yiljep

Guzama

Ty Shaban

Lulu Da Andalu

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – IGBO – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe, Ben Cassie

Ifediche

Shileold A. Ibironke

Ijeoma

Shileold A. Ibironke

Ego Mbute

Trinity Ugonabo

The Bride Price (imego)

Victor Iyke

Uhuruchi

BEST OVERALL MOVIE – AFRICA

Femi Adebayo

King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Funke Akindele

Battle on Buka Street

Jade Osiberu

Brotherhood

Kayode Kasum

Ile Owo

Kunle Afolayan

Anikulapo

Mugisha Herbert Morris

Tembele

Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

Four Four Forty Four