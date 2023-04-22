AMVCA 2023: ‘Anikulapo’ deserves all the accolades — Kunle Afolayan

*As AGN lauds Ugwuanyi over ‘Ifediche’ nomination

By Benjamin Njoku

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Enugu State chapter has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for believing in the production of the movie,”Ifediche” which has been nominated at the 2023 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, AMVCA, as Best Indigenous Language (Igbo) movie.

This nomination, the actors’ body says “is one of the many we hope to get on Ifediche as it begins its journey round the globe in showcasing the beauty of Enugu State and her people and this is a win for us”.

A statement by its chairman, Brown Ene, said, “it is a great recognition which is made possible because you listened to us and believed in us. As we all pray that our joy becomes complete on the 20th of May, 2023 , when it will win this nomination, we appreciate you for believing in Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Enugu State Chapter. It is a first of its kind venture for any state AGN or the national body. Savour the feeling of birthing such a masterpiece and recognition for our dear State.”

Meanwhile, popular film maker, Kunle Afolayan, whose full length feature film, “ANIKULAPO” bagged 16 AMVCA nominations, said the film deserves all the accolades it’s getting, adding “it truly took a village to create and it is well deserving of its numerous nominations. The nominations list has been rolled out for the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) and we are excited to have ANIKULAPO nominated in 15 categories with 16 nominations. I often say that award shows serve to let creatives and creators know that their work and effort is being recognized and valued,” Afolayan said.