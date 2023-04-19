Amotekun rescues Osun victim kidnapped on way to church

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun Amotekun Corps has rescued a Woman kidnapped along with her husband by herdsmen while going to night vigil last Monday.

The Couple were abducted after the kidnappers had waylaid them on their way to church on Sunday night along Iragbiji-Osogbo road.

It was gathered that the wife escaped from the kidnappers den and was being pursued in the forest before she was eventually rescued by the Amotekun personnel around Kelebe area close to the state capital.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewimbi, rtd, said the fleeing woman was being chased by the suspected kidnappers when Amotekun was alerted by residents in the area.

“On Tuesday night around 2100hrs we received a distress call from the resident of Kelebe area Osogbo that they saw an unknown woman fleeing out of the forest in the area and our men swung into action immediately to rescue the victim and we succeeded in rescuing her and brought her to safety in our office”.

“During cross-examination we discovered that she and her husband were abducted on Friday on their way from Iragbiji to a night vigil in Osogbo by unknown gunmen”.

“We informed her family before handing her over to the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit”.Adewinmbi asserted.

He advised the general public to be security conscious about their environment and report any suspicious movement in their environment to the security agencies without delay.