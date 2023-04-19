Amotekun nabs herbalist, for torture, murder of two children in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State command of Ametekun Corps has arrested a 45 years old man, simply Ogunfadeke for alleged unlawful confinement, and torture that led to the death of his two children

The incident, according to the State Commander of Amotekun, CP David Akinremi (rtd), was reported by the mother of the victims, Busola Otusegun, at Ibiade in Ogun Waterside local government area of the state, following information that the two children who are in the custody of her ex-husband, died sometimes last year due to victimisation.

In an e-statement obtained by Vanguard, Akinremi said the arrest of the father of three followed the complaint lodged by the suspect former wife, that the deceased children were allegedly confined and tortured by their father for months.

The statement reads, “According to the complainant when her marriage to the suspect broke up some years back, the ex-husband insisted he wanted the custody of their three children whose age ranges from 18, 17, and 16 which was agreed upon. Though she relocated to Warri, Delta State and got married there, she was in constant touch with the suspect concerning the welfare of the three children and was always told all was well with them. She however did not have direct access to any of them”.

“On 30th March 2023, one of the three children came across his aunty in Ibiade where he currently lives with his father (suspect) and narrated their experience with their father which led to the death of his two (2) elder siblings – Yusuf Ogunfadeke ‘M’ 18 years and Dasola Ogunfadeke ‘F’ 17 years between April and June 2022 in Ijebu-Ode where they were all living with the suspect until he relocated back to Ibiade”.

“According to him, their father (suspect) chained and locked them in a solitary confinement, without food and water for over three (3) months which led to the death of two siblings but he miraculously survived the ordeal.”

The suspect admitted to the alleged confinement of the children and attributed his action to the children’s unwholesome behaviours.

“The suspect, when interrogated, though admitted the alleged confinement of the children for months, denied not feeding them and being responsible for their death”.

According to him, his action was based on the children’s involvement in stealing, hence the need to ensure they are prevented from such criminal action.

He claimed that the two deceased were taken to the hospital for treatment at different times, they fell ill, but unfortunately died in the process.

“What is however curious about his defence is that the hospital where he claimed the two children died in Ijebu Ode could neither be located nor where he allegedly buried them behind a rented apartment he lived in Ijebu-Ode before relocating to his present abode in Ibiade with the third child for possible exhumation be traced. The fact that he refused to make the incidents known to any member of the family also gives course for concern more so when the suspect is a herbalist, thus further fueling the suspicion of having killed the deceased for possible rituals,” the statement said further.

The Corps Commander said the case is being transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ogun State Police Command for further investigation.