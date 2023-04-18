Amotekun Corps rescue kidnapped herdsman in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Amotekun Corps in Osun State on Tuesday disclosed that it has rescued the kidnapped herdsman, Muhammed Jubril abducted by armed bandits.

Jubril, 34, was abducted in Ago-Igbira a Fulani settlement in the Ila-Orangun area of the state last Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at about 1:40 am.

In a statement issued by Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewimbi rtd, the bandit released the victim after the corps personnel mounted pressure on the group.

He added that the victim was released after the Operatives of Amotekun were closing in on the kidnappers, saying no ransom was paid.

“The Field Commander, Olusoji Akanni mobilized the operatives and combed the forest till they got to Ago-Inisha, Arandun, and Igbo Orile in Kwara State before the kidnappers let go of the victim without getting ransom”, he said.

He also added that the investigation is ongoing with a view to apprehending the kidnappers, saying the victim has been rejoined with his family.