American star, Jamie Foxx hospitalized after ‘medical complication’

By Precious Osadebe

American actor, Jamie Foxx has been rushed to the hospital after suffering an undisclosed medical condition.

The news was made known by his daughter, Corinne Foxx on her Instagram page on Thursday.

She claimed her dad had suffered a ‘medical complication’ that required him to be taken to the hospital, while adding that he was now ‘on his way to recovery,’ though she did not reveal what medical issue he suffered.

She wrote,‘’We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Recently, Foxx has been in Atlanta, Georgia, filming the action comedy Back In Action, there is currently no information available regarding when he will be able to leave the hospital or resume filming, despite his family’s claims that his condition is getting better.