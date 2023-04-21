American Rights group, NHRC partner against health, sexual discrimination

By Etop Ekanem

Tilova for Africa, a charity organisation, has received the backing of the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) in its effort to end discrimination against minority groups in Nigeria.

The agreement for the concerted fight against marginalisation of HIV patients and the Osu Caste system was reached following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Foundation and the NHRC in Abuja on Tuesday.

Tilova for Africa is a United States based Foundation focused on promoting the rights of the poor, key populations including people living with HIV/AIDS.

Mr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, Executive Secretary of NHRC signed on behalf of the Commission while Dr. Martin Nwabueze, Co-Founder of Tilova for Africa signed on behalf of the Foundation.

The partnership now formalise the operations of the charity organisation and makes for the deployment of mutual knowledge unique capacities of both bodies in the protection and restoration of fundamental rights of citizens.

Speaking to newsmen, Nwabueze said the partnership would enable the organisation to create more awareness on the discrimination and segregation against HIV patients, people considered to be Osu and those victimised on account of their sexual choice.

He said part of the Foundation’s mandate was to sensitise the public on their rights as citizens and the processes they could go in seeking redress and restitution in a dignified and non-violent manner.

Nwabueze said apart from denials that the individual members of these discriminated groups suffer, the society also denies itself the contributions these people should make to national development.

According to him, at Tilova for Africa, “we direct our advocacy towards governments, religious groups and businesses in Africa, pushing them to change or enforce their laws, policies and practices to protect the fundamental human rights of marginalised minorities and the oppressed.

*We provide support in guaranteeing human rights of Nigerians through poverty allegation, educational scholarships and fight against discrimination of minority groups such as HIV/AIDS patients and the ostracized due to the Osu Caste system.

On his part, Ojukwu, the NHRC Executive Secretary said the MoU would ensure easy and effective working cooperation in many areas of the promotion and protection of human rights.

The Executive Secretary who commended Tilova for Africa for its humanitarian work in Nigeria.

said the partnership would open many doors for exchange of ideas and learning of new things between the two organizations.

According to him, this synergy is expected to help reduce the abuse and violation of human rights in the country.