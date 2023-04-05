Amadi, Egba bicker over alleged rigging of 2023 general election

Gabriel Ewepu and Favour Ulebor

ABUJA- AN Associate Professor and Director, of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr Sam Amadi, and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Senate Leader, Ndoma Egba, yesterday, disagreed over the alleged rigging of the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Amadi accused INEC of not being able to transparently conduct a free and fair election as it assured Nigerians and the international community while delivering a speech during the second edition of a national daily, New National Star, ‘Breakfast Meeting’ tagged ‘2023 General Elections: A Post Mortem’ in Abuja.

He said the electoral umpire failed Nigerians and the international community for not delivering on its numerous promises and assurances despite the early warnings and red-flags raised by Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, but the Commission took all for granted with self-confidence that allegedly led to it switching off its server when it mattered most.

Petitions at various election tribunals, he asserted that INEC have abdicated its responsibility to the judiciary, adding that elections were supposed to have less judicial interventions as it is the people that were supposed to elect leaders through the ballot papers and not through judicial pronouncements.

He said: “INEC has destroyed the safeguards of the elections. INEC has capacity to improve on its performance by 80 per cent and INEC deliberately chose to run a very flawed election. It is not technology, it is not a logistic problem it was a deliberate plan to rig the election.

“The biggest weakling in this election is INEC not politicians. I was shouting that INEC may betray everybody, I had intelligence and I know that ultimately, INEC will fail and INEC failed.

“In some states, the result in the IReV is different from the declared result and INEC will issue you with a Certificate of Return.”

He also added that, “In the civilized world, no one is rich because he is in power but the reverse is the case in Nigeria. Elections are life and death because once you are elected you will become a rich man. Our elections are contentious because the pay out of public office is too high.

“When a nation does not tell itself the truth, it continues in error. Triumphalism, we have won, we told them, snatch it, grab it and run with it. That is now the Nigerian language and we are all happy, we have won, we have lost but you cannot determine the consequence of victory and loss. This was an election that was supposed to be the best election in Nigeria.

“Elections are important because they are the first incentive for good governance. The moment you criminalize the electoral process, you have conducted a natural selection for who will govern.

“Only those who can mobilize criminality will run for election. We have over time criminalized the electoral process such that elections themselves are part of war and only those who are seasoned in criminality win elections.

“INEC has done three uploaded of results on the IReV, they bring it down, change the results and upload, Amazon has the back-end, and you pull down your result on the IReV because it did not add up, upload another one after elections, and three weeks after elections.

“We have never had elections where Nigerian citizens were structurally asked not to vote, prevented from voting.”

He also pointed that, “What happened in Lagos on March 18 is equivalent to genocide, and was a political genocide targeted on a people because of presumed political view.

“We have seen people rig but we have not seen people desperate to not losing to the point of stopping their in-laws, brothers, friends, employees, employers from voting.

However, he (Amadi) acknowledged that, “What we saw was not ethnic hatred but an efficient criminal operation to smuggle victory from the jaws of defeat. It has nothing to do with Yourba or Igbo, they are living happily. In fact, the people who did it love Igbo but they must win and to win, they must distort that demography from voting.

“You were uploading House of Reps and Senate results, but for the Presidency, you changed the password. That is not a glitch. In elections, the process is far better than the outcome, it doesn’t matter who won, all of them are good politicians, and all of them can hire a good team to work.”

In a reaction to Amadi’s assertions and accusations, former Senate Leader and stalwart of the ruling APC, Ndoma Egba, countered and said the elections INEC conducted were transparent, credible and satisfactory.

Egba argued that the APC worked so hard to win the presidential and governorship elections including the National and State Assembly elections, and so there should be no hue and cry about the outcome of the election results.

He also appealed to critics of the conduct of the presidential election, and candidates who lost the election to rather seek redressing their grievances.

“I was secretary of the campaign planning Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“We worked hard enough to win. We went into this election to win and I believe that we won.”

However, about the ongoing lobbying on who emerges the President of the 10th Senate, he (Egba) appealed to the leadership of his party, especially those from the north to allow the senate president position be for the south.

“So, let me use this forum to appeal to our Muslim brothers from the North who are indicating interest in the leadership of the National Assembly to please excuse themselves from the race in the interest of national unity.

“It is the whole intention and the whole essence in section 14(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Let our Muslim brothers from the North make that as their sacrifice for the unity of Nigeria by excusing themselves from any interest in the leadership of the National Assembly”, he said.