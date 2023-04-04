AMAC boss hails Blake Resort CEO, Akunedozi over award of scholarship to 100 FCT indigenes

…as Akunedozi celebrates birthday with over 200 widows

…assures indigent of continuous support

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, Monday, hailed the Owner and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Blake Resort, Uzochukwu Akunedozi, over award of scholarship to 100 indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on birthday.

Maikalangu who was represented by his Special Adviser on Community Development and Chairman of AMAC Revenue Task Force, Yunusa Amadu Yusuf, lauded the gesture as Akunedozi celebrated his birthday with widows and other indigent persons in the FCT.

He said the kind heart and care for the less privileged persons in the FCT is overwhelming and commendable as he (Akunedozi) identifies and remember the suffering and challenges widows in the FCT face.

He also said for the Blake Resort’s boss to declare publicly to further reduce burden of widows and other indigent people is worth emulating, especially for awarding full scholarships to 100 fatherless children of the widows.

However, the AMAC boss called on other elitist residents of FCT to emulate him (Akunedozi) to add value to the lives of other Nigerians who are less privileged in the FCT with resources God has blessed them with, hence it will go a long way to reduce criminality, joblessness, and poverty as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

Addressing the widows, the celebrant, Akunedozi, overwhelmed the guests with kind words of hope and encouragement along with assorted gifts including bags of rice, jerry-cans of groundnut oil, cartoons of tomato, packets of Maggi, and cash of various amounts, which the women went home with.

According to him, he called the widows out on his birthday to basically identify with them.

He also appealed to them to adopt him as their son and allow him to take care of their needs and assured them of continued support, and added that is just the beginning.

He said: “The reason why I decided to mark my birthday with you today is because you’re very important. You are not just important as women but more important as single women taking care of your children all alone.

“God will bless and crown your effort to take care of yourself and children. This I have started today is going to be continuous. This is just the beginning.

“I understand what you go through as widows and single mothers of children and as such have decided to identify with you as a son to share some of the burdens with you.

“From this very moment, I like to give full scholarship to 100 of your children. Their school problems should not be your problems again but mine.

“Yusuf will meet you to compile their names and forward to me. This will start immediately and from time to time I will be inviting you to see more of you.”

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries simply called Yusuf who spoke on behalf of others thanked Akunedozi for his gesture and prayers were offered to God by the women for their benefactor.

He gladly responded to the Blake Resort boss’ appeal to be made their son, and said each of widow has joyfully adopted him as son.