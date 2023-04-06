Alleged PDP thugs kidnap lawyer, cart away election documents in Rivers

… allegations cooked up to mislead public – PDP

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – The All Progressives Congress, APC, have alleged that its lawyer invited by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to pick up the requested Certified True Copies of documents used in the conduct of the March 18th elections has been kidnapped and the election materials carted away.

The APC is a statement in Port Harcourt jointly signed by Darlington Nwauju, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers APC and Sogbeye C. Eli, Spokesman, Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, alleged that the act was carried out by members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, who are protesting around the INEC office.

Eli, who read the statement, claimed that the INEC’s Resident Electoral Commission in the state when reached said there is nothing the commission can do again for the party, adding that they have released the documents as requested.

He said: “We have just been informed about the abduction of Dr. Godswill Dike, a lawyer, member of our party and brother of the State Legal Adviser, Barr. Azubuike Dike, this evening right inside the Rivers State Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt. Dr. Godswill Dike was invited to the Commission to take delivery of the certified true copies of the INEC documents that we applied for pursuant to the provisions of Section 74 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Acting apparently on a tip-off, Edison Ehie and Samuel Nwasonike, aided by the surge of the PDP mob outside the premises swooped on him inside the INEC office shortly after Dr. Godswill Dike signed for the documents and sped away with him to the State Assembly residential Quarters behind the INEC State Headquarters.

“Our initial reaction was to establish contact with the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jackson Alalibo Semikien, to report the criminal abduction of the aforementioned Dr. Dike. Curiously, the REC who has done nothing beyond a Press Release two days ago directing political parties to proceed to LGA Offices of the Commission for the election documents they may require, told our governorship candidate emphatically that there was nothing the Commission can do, having released the documents we applied for to Dr. Godswill Dike.

“Contacts have also been made with the Deputy Speaker who assured his caller that Dr. Godswill Dike would return safe but the materials they took from him should be forgotten. Calls made by our governorship candidate to the military also yielded no fruit with the hierarchy stating that until the military receive invitation from the Police they cannot be involved in a purely civil operation.”

However, the Director, Publicity and Communications of the PDP Campaign Council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said the story was only cooked up by the APC to mislead the public.

Nwuke said the PDP as a law abiding party cannot kidnap a lawyer, adding that the sustained protest at the INEC office by the party is to ensure a joint inspection of all material used in the election.

He said: “In this time we have heard so many stories generated by the oppositions, which are intended to mislead the public. We think that this story is cooked up by some persons just to create the usual effect, particularly in the media.

“How can, before secuity operatives who are at INEC and before eyewitness and some of them who could be APC, how could that had happened? A lawyer kidnapped and materials taken from him.

“I can tell you sincerely that what our people are doing at the INEC was to keep vigil to ensure that if there is an inspection of material that it would be done jointly.

“If you follow the story, you will see that elected officials were at INEC office today in solidarity with the ongoing vigil at INEC office.

“The purpose is simple, INEC kindly allow joint inspection and I think they are just trying to change the narrative. PDP is saying clearly that there have been instances in the past under the guise of material inspection material are changed.

“Why are they afraid of joint inspection which will give confidence to all the parties especially in a situation where there is so much suspicion. This is an attempt to change the narrative.

“I do not agree that PDP would have attacked lawyers. Don’t forget that the governor of Rivers State is a lawyer. Don’t also forget that the PDP respects the rule of law. I do not imagine that this is true.”