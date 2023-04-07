Alleged N750m debt: Court orders winding up of firm 

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the winding up of Anyiam Osigwe Group Limited, following its alleged inability to pay a debt of N750 million, owed First Bank since November 2006.

Trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, made the order in its judgment, in a suit between the bank as petitioner and Anyiam Osigwe Group as respondent.

In a judgment sighted by Vanguard, yesterday, Dr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, represented the bank, while E. I. Maduabuchi was for the respondent.

The bank’s prayer, as argued by Pinheiro, was that Anyiam Osigwe Group be wound up under the Company’s and Allied Matters Act.

At the commencement of proceedings, the court analysed the facts of the case and the arguments in respect of the same.

Justice Faji addressed the sole issue formulated for determination in the petitioner’s final written address dated February 16, 2022.

The judge agreed with the petitioner that the respondent failed to furnish any satisfactory evidence to show that the unliquidated debt was disputed, as argued by the respondent.

The court discountenanced the contention of the respondent, that the debt was the subject of another suit marked LD/1798/09.

The judge noted that there was nothing in the said suit, which had been struck out and remained unlisted, that could amount to a dispute to the debt owed.

The court discountenanced the respondent’s contention that it is solvent and able to pay its debt.

Justice Faji held: “In the instant case, the respondent has not said that it has paid the entire sum due. It has not even shown that it has paid the principal sum of N750 million. It has only alleged to pay N230 million.

“Even though a court should not hastily grant a winding up order, where there are strong grounds for doing so, particularly where the dispute as to the debt is not on substantial grounds, the court will grant a winding up order, so it is in this case.”