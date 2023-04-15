Alleged N33bn loan request: Ebonyi Speaker urged to resign or face impeachment

Nwifuru

… such report from members is fake; nothing like loan request – Ebonyi Speaker clarifies

..no official statement to the development – Umahi’s Aide

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

There seems to be a gathering storm under a dark cloud in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, following members’ alleged disaffection with the leadership of the House, in a matter affecting the socio-economic stability of the State, after May 29, 2023.

This development was brought to the front burner, following a press statement titled “EBONYI SPEAKER UNDER FIRE TO RESIGN OR RISK IMPEACHMENT” and issued by the Public Relations Officer of the State House of Assembly, Egede Sylvester.

The statement, which circulated on many social media platforms read: “Members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly have called on the Speaker and the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and his Deputy, Kingsley Ikoro to resign their seats immediately or risk impeachment.

“This call came barely three weeks after the Speaker emerged victorious at the polls as the Governor-elect of the State

“Speaking on behalf of other members of the House, the Leader of the House, Chief Victor Chukwu said that the members of the House were no longer satisfied with the leadership of the House under the administration of Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and urged him to resign in his honour and for the betterment of the State Assembly and the State at large.

“He further said that his resignation would afford him the opportunity to fully get involved in the affairs of his inauguration as the Governor.

“On his part, the Speaker Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru said that he has duly listened to their plea and thanked them for baring their grievances, even as he urged them to tread with caution for the peace and development of the State.”

This brewing crisis is said to be connected with a threat from House members to impeach the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

Nwifuru who is also the Governor-Elect in Ebonyi State has been the Speaker of the House since 2015, when Governor David Umahi was elected into office.

The crisis came to the fore on Thursday, 13th April, 2023, when it was reported that the Majority Leader in the House, Hon. Victor Chukwu, challenged the Speaker and called on him to resign his position as Speaker of the House.

Sources in power circles in the state have disclosed that the brewing crossfire in the House is not unconnected with the alleged demand by Governor Umahi for the approval of a N33billion loan by the State House of Assembly.

Governor Umahi had written to the House, demanding an approval to borrow the money to enable him complete his projects before handing over next month, 29th May, 2023.

But in a quick reaction, the Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru debunked insinuations that Governor David Umahi asked him to approve a N33billion loan request.

Nwufuru debunked the insinuation while speaking to newsmen immediately after the Assembly’s plenary.

The Speaker stated that the only request from the Executive arm of government was on remittances from the excess crude account.

“The request was for 60 per cent of the funds from the excess crude account to be used to offset the state’s liabilities to the federal government. We duly approved the request and you did not hear anything about loans” he said.

He also debunked the report that the Assembly members threatened him with impeachment if he did not resign to prepare for his swearing-in as the State Governor on May 29.

“I did not hear such thing and do not know who told you about it. You should know that such report is fake. You should ask the leader of the house and its information officer whom you claim told you such,”

The Assembly confirmed the nomination of the Chairman and members of the State anti-corruption commission.

The Assembly also held a valedictory session for its late former member and former Commissioner for Grants and Donor agencies in the State, Chief Fred Udeogu under former Governor Martin Elechi’s administration.

Meanwhile, tongues are wagging in the state as people wonder why Umahi would apply for the release of such a whopping sum of money in a state that is already terribly indebted to local and international financial institutions, to the tune of N75 billion.

Moreover, people are wondering why Umahi should borrow such a heavy sum for project completion when he has barely five weeks to leave office.

A source close to the House Assembly had alleged that Hon. Nwifuru is in a fix about his next step as he is certainly opposed to this last-minute borrowing but his fellow legislators cannot figure out what is happening.

Political watchers in the state are taking the development in the House with a pinch of salt.

Others argue that this is the first time the House of Assembly would be standing up to Governor Umahi, if Speaker Nwifuru can stand firm to oppose this last-minute unnecessary loan as he will warm himself to the minds of Ebonyians. and prove to them that he can be his own man.

It was also gathered that the House approved the release of N6 billion for the settlement of accumulated gratuities and pensions owed to civil servants in the state, since 2015 when Gov Umahi came to office.

Responding to the loan request, the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Strategy, Mr. Chooks Oko said there was no official statement regarding the development but that whatever the Governor does, has always been for the interest and development of the State.