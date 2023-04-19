Alleged 48m barrel NNPCL’s oil theft, baseless, says CHURAC

Chairman Board of Trustees, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC), Cleric Ebikonbowei Alaowei, Esq has queried the credibility of the ‘George Uboh Whistleblowers Network’ against the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited over a contentious sale of 48million barrel stolen crude oil to China.

In a statement he signed on Tuesday, Alaowei stated that the allegation that NNPC Limited sold 48m barrel stolen crude oil to China is baseless and has no atom of truth, adding that the self-acclaimed whistleblower group is only blackmailing the Company maybe to achieve some fraudulent purposes.

The statement reads in parts: “We’re aware that the person behind the so-called whistleblower group is an ex-convict both nationally and internationally. For a person who has been convicted by courts of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria and in the USA over financial crimes cannot float whistleblower organisation in Nigeria to fight financial crime.

“While we support every genuine move to checkmate corrupt activities both in private and public sectors, some whistleblowers are now taken advantage of the gesture to witch hunt perceived enemies. Some are now indulging in cyber bullying or stalking, while others carry out smear campaigns in the media to assassinate the characters of their victims.

“If the accuser believes that the NNPC Limited CEO, Mele kyari or any member of the Company commits criminal offence, he should channel his campaign to the appropriate quarters. If actually the Whistleblowers’ Network has instituted action in court against the NNPC Limited then he should restrain his group from prosecuting media trial against the leadership of the Company.

“The steps taken by the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee on Illegal Sale of 48m barrel of crude oil is therefore condemnable. It appears that the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives has chosen to close ranks with the blackmailers. The protest staged by George Uboh’s Whistleblowers’ Group, led by Ambassador Joseph Peter Umoh against the House ad hoc Committee is a ploy to embolden the House ad hoc Committee led by Hon. Mark Gbillah to witch hunt the leadership of the NNPCL.

“Granted that the National Assembly is constitutionally empowered to investigate and probe institutions of government, performing that function to intimidate and witch hunt perceived enemies is uncalled for. The National Assembly should therefore stop this glaring persecution of the NNPC Limited’s Management Board.

“We call on the NNPC Limited not to succumb to the pressure of these serial blackmailers. We also call on the anti-corruption agencies to invite these so-called protesters and their sponsors for interrogation and possible prosecution if found wanting.”