Akwa Ibom: Jubilee Syringe factory attracts $1m investment says MD

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing company located in Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom has attracted 1million dollars investment to diversify into other medical consumables.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Akin Oyediran who disclosed this during an interview in his office weekend, attributed the achievement to the enabling environment the state government has been able to provide for growth of the manufacturing sector.

Oyediran who lauded the government for the peaceful atmosphere and good road networks, noted that the company is currently employing two hundred and seventy(270) workers .

His words: “Not only have we come into this environment, we are also growing. We are doing other products. The company would in addition to syringes manufacture gloves, masks and infusion sets.

“Our investors are investing one million dollars ($1m) in the company, because of the level playing field and the advantages provided by the state government.

“Akw Ibom is a peaceful state. In terms of security, this is the most secured part of the Niger Delta. We all know that no matter how rich a state is if there is no peace, there will be no business development.

“So the governor has been successful in providing a peaceful atmostphere and that peace is what we are enjoying today. We are currently employing 270 workers”

Oyediran, who is now Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) added” “I am predicting that in the next five years Akwa Ibom will be a totally different place, where majority of the people will no longer be interested in working in government sector, but with private companies attracted in the state”