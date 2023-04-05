Akpan charges old boys to revamp James Welch Grammar School

By Akpokona Omafuaire

EMEVOR – THE President, James Welsh Grammar School Emevor, Old Boys Association, Rear Admiral Francis Dan Akpan (Rtd), has charged members of the Old Boys Association of the school to revamp their Alma Mater to restore the glory of the prestigious Missionary School.

Akpan gave the charged during the Annual General meeting of James Welsh Grammar School Emevor, Old Boys Association, stressing that, the school made them whatever they are today and that they should be proud of it.

In his welcome address, he commended the Special Committee headed by Engr Isaac Ofu, technically assisted by Senior Arch Okhai Avae who provided the drawings, the Chairman Home Branch Engr Erezi Itiveh, and the Principal Rev Canon Ewhe, for giving the school dinning Hall a befitting face lift.

He said; “This year’s AGM was made possible by the onerous work of the Committee headed by the Vice Principal Sir Francis Ojojo with support from the Branches, Staff and Students of our dear school. The objective has always been for the camaraderie of the entire membership and the improvement of our beloved School.

“Our score card is therefore expectantly short but eventful. We engaged the Bishop of Oleh Diocese for the reactivation of the School Management Board for the effective running of the School. We had from the OBA, Messrs Isaac Ofu, Sunny Adeda, Fred Edafioghor and my humble self as our esteemed representatives.

“The intent was to among others have a Budget Plan for the School based on a strategic 4-Year Needs Criteria. Two years ago, there was a decision of the AGM to increase the numbers of a Contact Group to engage further the Diocese on the development of the School.

“In February 2021, the AGM frowned at the incessant felling of our Melena Organic beautiful trees. In a world struggling with the dire straits of “Climate Change”, the Board was directed to replant the trees and replace the palm trees with the Organic Melena trees. Izora was also suggested.

“In furtherance to the decadence experience all round in the history of our School, we engaged the Bishop to employ an Old Boy as Principal. I’m delighted to inform this august gathering that since the assumption of office by Rev Canon Ewhe as Principal, there has been a dramatic progressive improvement in the School.

“On the advise from the Odiologbo and members, the NEC inaugurated and launched a 100 Million Naira JWGSOBA Endowment Fund with the account domiciled at the Union Bank, Oleh. Specifically, the objective is to improve on the infrastructural development of our dear school among others.”

Rear Admiral Francis Dan Akpan further appreciated the efforts of JWGS OBA members in the diaspora for their financial contributions to the fund among others.