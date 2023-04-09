Ajibola’s death, end of an era –  Abiodun

……commiserates with Buhari, Obasanjo, NBA, Ajibola family over world jurist’s death

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation’s judiciary and the family of former Justice at the International Court of Justice, The Hague, on the death of the former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, who passed on in the early hours of Sunday.



Describing the death as a big loss to the judiciary, Governor Abiodun said his legacies in the judiciary, philanthropy and the educational development of Nigeria would never be forgotten.



Governor Abiodun, who also commiserated with the Owu royal family of the late former Attorney General, his friend, President Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as members of the Baptist Boys’ High School Old Students Association, described the legal icon’s death as saddening, devastating and the end of an era.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday in Abeokuta.



The governor said: “The death of this illustrious son of Ogun State, a celebrated jurist and judicial activist, public intellectual and elder statesman, is a severe blow to all of us who knew him.

“Words cannot adequately convey my heartfelt sorrow over Papa’s death, for he was a kind and beautiful soul who spread love to all who encountered him.”



The governor recalled that Prince Ajibola, after serving as President of the Nigerian Bar Association, also served as the nation’s Number One Law officer, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, before he answering the call of higher duties at the International Court of Justice, The Hague.

“He was a jewel of the Law Profession and an accomplished judicial officer of prodigious hue. Baba was a go-getter who delivered on any assignment committed to his hands because of his belief that service should always come first.



“Besides, he was a great religious influencer and philanthropist who established the faith-based Crescent University in his hometown, Abeokuta.



“He not only supported but funded some other altruistic projects and promoted research and scholarship through his establishment of an Islamic co-educational institution, Crescent University, in Nigeria in 2005, and he served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN). He was also the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002”, the statement stated.

The governor, however, urged the Olowu of Owu, Oba (Prof) Saka Matemilola, Otileta VII, the Olowu-in-Council, sons and daughters of the Ajibola lineage and the entire Gbadela Royal Dynasty of Owu to be consoled by the fact that the deceased selflessly and fervently served God and humanity during his impactful life on earth.



“On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, I commiserate with the immediate family of the deceased on this very huge loss. I also commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari on the loss which signifies the dwindling class of sages in the country. I condole his bossom friend, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and all alumni of BBHS over the demise of a dependable ally and a loyal schoolmate and the Nigerian Judiciary over the loss of its greatest assets and Benchers. May the Almighty Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement surmised.