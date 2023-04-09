Ajibola’s death, a loss to the entire world –Amb Sarafa Isola

The High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, His Excellency, Sarafa Tunji Isola, has described the death of a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN, as a loss to the entire world.

The Envoy, in a condolence letter to the eldest child of the deceased, Prince Segun Ajibola, SAN, said the late outstanding lawyer and eminent Jurist was a noble Prince, a Godly humanist, an adherent Muslim, an outstanding legal luminary, an erudite judge, a quintessential diplomat and a committed educationist.

“His contributions to the legal field and to Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts were invaluable. His footprints in the field of education as founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta will remain indelible, and his legacies will be remembered for generations to come.

“As an erstwhile Attorney-General of Nigeria and President of Nigeria Bar Association, onetime Judge of the International Court of Justice in Hague, and past High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, he served his country with distinction, dignity, and honour.

“His tireless efforts in the promotion of the rule of law, human rights and justice were an inspiration to many, and his impact on the legal profession was profound as he received both national and international accolades.

“My thoughts and prayers and that of the entire Nigeria High Commission are with you and your family at this poignant moment. I hope that you will find comfort in the knowledge that your father’s contributions and achievements will continue to be celebrated and honoured for many years to come.

“While praying to God, the Almighty to grant him Jannatul Firdaus, I also pray that He provides you and all the loved ones that he has left behind the courage to bear this painful loss. Please accept my condolences,” the High Commissioner wrote.