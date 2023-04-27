Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation drives transformation to improve Nigerian civil service, economy

By Peter Egwuatu

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation has initiated move for capacity building to the federal permanent secretaries to improve the lives of Nigerians , Africans and economy through transformed public service delivery.

One such capacity-building programme, is the Aig Senior Leaders Programme held in Abuja.

According to a statement from the Foundation made available to Vanguard, the programme specially designed for federal permanent secretaries allow participants to draw on their collective experience and the expertise of the programme faculty from the University of Oxford, to explore strategies to deepen public sector reforms for increased effectiveness and integrity in government.

Speaking after the conclusion of the programme, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said: “Federal Permanent Secretaries play a critical role in driving national development and it was our honour to develop this programme with the University of Oxford, to support the Permanent Secretaries as they prepare for the upcoming administrative transition. This AIG Senior Leaders Programme is part of our multi billion Naira commitment to supporting the reform efforts of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and building the capacity of the public sector workforce so that they can drive these reforms.’’

The Foundation noted that since inception, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has trained over 400 public servants through various initiatives including the AIG Public Leaders Programme, the AIG Scholarships and the AIG Fellowships, all run in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. Through its partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Foundation also provides technical assistance and funding for key reform priorities of the Nigerian civil service including digitalisation, the introduction of a performance management system and a culture change programme aimed at instilling the right values in the civil service.