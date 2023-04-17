A’Ibom own Map’ll reduce boundary conflicts- Gov Emmanuel assures

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State Governor has commended the State Lawmakers for the passage of a Bill to Establish the State’s own Map, assuring the people that the new Map would reduce boundary disputes and strengthen peace in communities in the State.

Emmanuel who spoke during the Government House Monthly Prayer Meeting held at the Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge Uyo, wondered why some people are abusing him and the state Lawmakers when the Map will not exclude anybody.

His words: ” A lot of people complain, criticize and abuse when it is absolutely unnecessary. I don’t think anybody in this state can tell me he/she has an official map of Akwa Ibom. We’ve never had one, this is the first time.

“The State House of Assembly held a public hearing and they are trying to put that in place. The map does not exclude anybody, so why abuse the governor and the legislators?. The map does not exclude anybody, rather it is trying to bring peace.

” It does not tamper with anything, it doesn’t tamper with our resources, it doesn’t change our location; it doesn’t change our sharing formula. We are just trying to officially gazette what we have”.

The governor, however, commended the security agencies for strengthening the security apparatus in the state.

He disclosed that the International Christian Worship Center will be inaugurated on the 28th fay of May, 2023, before his valedictory thanksgiving service.

He listed some of the projects that would be inaugurated before the end of his tenure to include Terminal Building, MRO, and Taxiway at the International Airport.