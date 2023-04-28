A’Ibom Monarch to citizens: Don’t create issues over state map

*As Oro youths kick against move

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Oku Ibom Ibibio, and President General, Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk has advised the citizens not to create problems over Government’s decision to establish a Map for the state.

Ntenyin Etuk, who gave the advice on Thursday while responding to questions from newsmen regarding protest in some communities against the Map, stressed that the traditional institution in the State was solidly in support of the state having its own Map.

He spoke at the Council’s Chambers in Uyo,

shortly after the presentation of certificates of recognition to new village heads by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong.

His words: “We (traditional rulers) are one hundred per cent in support of what Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has done.. How can communities remain without knowing their boundaries?.

“I pray that our children and our people in our respective communities should shun anything that will bring us down in terms of creating issues, because I’m told that some people are just doing some things that will bring disputes.

“I urge the agitators to shun acts capable of igniting unnecessary tension in the State. But I believe strongly that, if they look deep down, they will know that what Governor Udom Emmanuel has done is marvelous. I urge them to have a rethink”.

Recall that few weeks ago, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly passed into Law a Bill for a Law to establish a gazetted Map for the State aimed at reducing the lingering boundary crises among communies.

However, some citizens of the state especially those from coastal communies including Ibeno local government area, have risen to oppose government decision.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, a youth group under the aegis of Oro Youth Movement, (OYOM), vowed to resist any attempt to delineate, or Remap the boundaries of their local government areas.

The youths in the statement signed by its National President Comrade Edet Eyo, stated that they would have ignored the issue, but for a recent statement by governor Udom Emmanuel, that no amount of coercion would stop him from assenting to the Bill, when there is a pending Court case on the matter.

They stressed that it was surprising that in a purely democratic setting the Governor could ignore Court Orders on the vexed issue.

The statement reads in part: ” It is indeed very surprising for the number one citizen of the State to make such a public statement that Akwa Ibom State has never had a map before now. One, therefore, wonders on which basis State was delineated and created in 1987 and the subsequent 31 LGAs that followed.

“The timing of the entire process, the quick passage of the said Bill and the resolve of the State Governor to assent to the Bill irrespective of public outcry suggests something extraordinary.

“It would be recalled that a High Court in the State presided over by Hon Justice Edem E. Akpan on 27th January 2022 in Suit No: HU/341/2021 between Joseph Daniel Ekoyork & Others instituted by Obolo People against Akwa Ibom State; Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and the Surveyor- General of the State in resistance to attempt at purported redrawing and/remapping of Local Government Areas in the State as affecting Eastern Obolo, Mbo, Ibeno and Okobo LGAs.

“The trial Judge entered just, and relief of the Claimants was granted with Orders prohibiting the Defendant from remapping the Claimant’s affected Local Government Areas.

“It is therefore in the light of the foregoing, that we hereby warn in strong terms that any attempt to tamper with, delineate or remap/redraw the boundary of Mbo,or any local government in Oro Nation shall be vehemently resisted”