A’Ibom Cleric urges prayer for peaceful transfer of power in Nigeria

..Says Umo Eno’ll meet people’s expectation

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom Clergyman, and founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko has advised Nigerian citizens, especially Christians to pray for peaceful transfer of power in Nigeria.

Apostle Okoriko gave the advice on Sunday in Uyo while fielding questions from newsmen after his monthly interactive Church service

at Headstone Terbanacle branch with the theme ” Which Name Of God is Redemptive in the Church Age”.

He expressed concern over the tension building up across the country in view of the outcome of the just concluded 2023 general elections, especially the presidential poll.

He stressed that as some candidates dissatisfied over the outcome of the elections results have approached the Tribunal to seek redress, that there was need for prayers to avert any turbulence before or after the ruling of the Tribunal.

“I told members of this Church about two Sundays ago that Christians have to pray, to avert any form of violence in the country. And I have been praying over the issue” Apostle Okoriko stressed.

Asked if he believes in the Judiciary to give Nigerians justice regarding the elections, the man of God simply responded: “I don’t want to preempt the court judgement. Whatever will be the decision of the Court we will stand by it”

Asked what his expectation from his fellow clergyman, Pastor Umo Eno as the next Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Okoriko who admitted that combining the governor and pastor responsibilities would be challenging, however, assured that Eno would meet the people’s expectation.

He however regretted that some aggrieved politicians bent on frustrating Umo Eno from becoming a governor have gone to Court again after he was declared the governor-elect of the March 18, 2023 poll.

His words: “However, my joy is that for the first time a clergyman will be a governor in Akwa Ibom State. He is one of us. And expect him to do better than the incumbent governor who is a Deacon. So I am praying for him to succeed.

“Everyone is looking up to him,so he must protect the title “Pastor” he is carrying. The governor position is challenging no doubt, but I believe Umo Eno will meet the expectations of Akwa Ibom people”,