A’Ibom Assembly passes Bill to establish state’s Map into Law

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a Bill to provide for a gazetted Map for the State and other matters connected therewith into Law.

The State Law on the Akwa Ibom State Map Establishment takes effect from Thursday, 13th day of April 2023.

The passage of the Bill plenary followed the submission of the report of the Joint Committee on Lands and Housing, Boundary & Conflict Resolution and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs by the committee Chairman, honUdo Kierian Akpan during Thursday plenary.

According to the Committee’s report, the Bill, which was sponsored by the member representing the Eket State constituency, Hon. David Lawrence would help reduce agitations and communal conflicts and enhance and promote development within the mapped-out boundaries.

“The Bill will enhance cultural affinities of the people within the boundaries and make for easy identification and placements. It will also assist in the proper identification and allocation of resources domiciled in the component units.”, the report added.

The report recommended that all government White papers on boundary issues across the state be taken into consideration and implemented without delay.

The Bill was co-sponsored by Sir Udo Kierian Akpan (Oruk Anam), Barr. Aniefiok Dennis Akpan (Etinan), Otuekong Nse Essien (ONNA), Elder Mark Esset (Nsit Atai), Hon. Victor Ekwere (Mkpat Enin), Hon. Uduak Odudoh (Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo), Barr. Otobong Bob (Nsit Ubium), Obong Godwin Ekpo (Ibiono Ibom) and Hon. KufreAbasi Edidem (Itu).

Similarly the House at plenary also passed “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Akwa Ibom State Rural Access Roads Agency and Fund for the Management, Development. Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Maintenance of Class B, Class C and Class D Roads in Akwa Ibom State and for Funding and other matters connected therewith.”

In his brief remarks, the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Nsikak Orok, to transmit clean copies of both Bills to the Executive Governor for assent.

The House adjourned plenary till Tuesday, the 18th day of April, 2023