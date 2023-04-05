A’Ibom Assembly amends Investment Corporation Law, 2012

..As a Bill for Akwa Ibom Map scales first reading

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has amended the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, AKICORP Law 2012’ and for other matters connected therewith.

This came after consideration of the report of House Committee on Commerce, Industry & Tourism submitted by its Chairman, and member representing Itu state constituency, KufreAbasi Edidem, during yesterday plenary.

The House fixed Tuesday April 4, 2023 as the commencement date of the amended Law.

According to the committee’s report, the amendment of the 2012 AKICORP Law will update the scope of the legal and institutional framework of the Corporation in line with global best practices.

The report added: “The amendment will strengthen the corporate governance structure of AKICORP to meet with the present and future corporate demands.

” It will entrench the governance structure of Ibom Airlines Limited to safeguard the investment against undue political interference and instill confidence in investors to invest in the state”

Also, during plenary, the House passed into law the ‘Akwa Ibom State Bonds, Notes and other Securities Bill 2022.’

Also a Bill for a Law to provide a Map for Akwa Ibom State and for Other Matters connected therewith, passed first reading at the House.

The Bill which was sponsored by the member representing Eket state consituency, David Lawrence was committed to a Joint Committee on Lands, Housing, Boundary and Local Government to be headed by the Leader of the House, Sir Udo Kierian Akpan of (lOruk Anam consituency for scrutiny,

Similarly, a Bill for a Law to Establish Akwa Ibom State Rural Access Roads Agency and Funds Bill, 2022, passed second reading and committed to the Committee on Rural Development for further legislative actions.

The House adjourned plenary to Tuesday, April 11, 2023.