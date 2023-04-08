AGN lauds Sanwo-Olu, other elected candidates

By Benjamin Njoku

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos chapter has congratulated all the elected candidates in the just concluded elections in Lagos State especially members of the guild that contested on various platforms.

The guild also congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila for their re-elections.

According to the chairman of AGN, Lagos chapter, Emeka Rising Ibe, the guild has always supported every member who ventures into politics irrespective of their political affiliations just as it supported Honourable Desmond Elliot and every other candidate of the guild.

Ibeh added that the guild looks forward to having a cordial relationship with the government in order to contribute its own quota in making Lagos State a better place for all.

” Majority of our members are youths and we shall be willing to collaborate with the government to empower these young ones in achieving their dreams. We strongly believe that as we work hand in hand with the state government, Lagos State shall continue to take giant strides economically and in all ramifications,” he said.

AGN Lagos State chapter is the umbrella body of actors operating in Lagos State.