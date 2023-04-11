Again, suspected land grabbers storm Isheri, Magodo 

…as businesses shut down

…normalcy returns as police wades-in

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Some suspected land grabbers and armed miscreants on Tuesday morning stormed the Isheri-Oke area of Lagos State, attacking property owners.

Consequently, banks and some business enterprises were hurriedly shut at noon in panic.

Apparently, in a move to ward off the invaders, some residents launched a resistance, preventing them from advancing into Magodo Phase 1 for possession.

Our correspondent gathered that the invasion followed earlier warning and pasting of some orders on walls of residential and commercial buildings including the banks. The invasion was in attempt to enforce the claim order in other areas comprising of Olowoira and Magodo.

The area was littered with bon-fires on the roads,which prevented free vehicular and human movements, preventing residents from going to work or coming in.

Subsequently, normalcy was restored in the afternoon, but the two banks operating in the area remained shut, while a few businesses opened to customers.

A resident, simply identified as Tokunbo, who spoke on the development, said residents were alarmed by the sudden invasion again.

Speaking with newsmen, the Baale of Isheri-Oke, Chief Albert Bankole, said some youths and elders on Monday night, had informed him that a person called Jamiu Odunsi, who was not resident in the area and wanted to be a traditional ruler in the area, was allegedly planning an attack.

He said the elders immediately went to the Police station at Isheri to report.

According to the Baale, “We heard that they said they have a judegment and that they will come and paste the orders in the area. We sent people to go to the Police station but we could not see the DPO, they asked us to come back in the morning.

“By 6.30am to 7.30 am today, we still went back but they said we could not see the DPO. It was then we heard that the thugs had started attacking some areas with some police and amour tanks; this showed they came for war.

“Our people came out and resisted them so they could not enter further. It was later when people were burning tyres on the roads and no one could move in or out that the DPO came out and addressed them before the thugs left.”

When our corespondent visited GTBank in the area, some customers, waiting to access the banks were disappointed to see the place shut.

An official of the bank, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We were just opening the bank this morning to commence operations when some people came with police officials and said they had court order to take over this place. They sent out all our staff and customers and we had to close the bank.

“They even broke the chain in from of the bank that we used to lock this place. Right now, our staff have been sent to other branches and we cannot open until we get order from our head office.”

Similarly, the Polaris Bank in the area was affected as customers were seen shut out due to closure.

An official of the bank said, “We were about opening when the people came with security people. They entered the bank and drove out everybody so we cannot operate right now. They locked the gate beside the bank with padlock and chain before they left.”

At the Baale’s Palace, the Area Commander, Ogudu Ojota, Sanusi Mohammad, addressed the residents, and assured them of their protection.

As at the time of filling this report, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, was yet to respond to Vanguard’s call or the Short Message Service, SMS.

However, the Mayoreses of Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mrs Sami Badadada, assured the residents that the State Government was aware of the issue and giving it necessary attention.

Recall that sometime in December last year, about four months ago, suspected land grabbers invaded Magodo Phase II.

Publicity/Social Secretary Magodo Residents Association, MRA, Bajo Osinubi had released a protest statement on the development to residents.

The statement read in part, “Due to the recent events within the estate since Tuesday 21st December 2021 of which some persons under the Adeyiga and others court case with the Lagos state government and the siege by the over 100 Police men, kindly be informed that as at today which is day 3, the Policemen are still within the estate and claim they haven’t been instructed to leave.

“To this end, we advise all residents to please be clam and not engage as the Executives and Lagos State Government are working on a solution for all.

“Also, MRA is working on all fronts to ensure comfort for its members.

“We want to use this medium to express our appreciation to all residents that also came out to support the protest and once again regret all inconvenience as this matter affects us all.

“We are also in talks with our legal team to state our position as well.”