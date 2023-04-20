Again, Military pledges peaceful transition, dismisses threats

Major General Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff

The Defence Headquarters expressed commitment to a peaceful transition to a new government on May 29, and assured that the military and intelligence community were ready to counter any threat to national security.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami urged the populace to discard the apprehension created by the enemies of Nigeria predicting security threats.

“Like the general elections have come and gone, winners have been announced, people are just being apprehensive to be insinuating situations that are not there.

“People have been predicting that this country will finish but nothing has happened.

“Members of the Armed Forces like I always tell you will continue to give their best, and we are not resting on our oars to ensure that peace and security are sustained.

“I equally assure you that the intelligence community too works round the clock just like the armed forces to ensure that there is peace and stability; I can assure you that there are a lot of follow-up operations going on every day.

“People who are on the verge of committing a crime are being arrested; people who are moving ammunitions from one point to the other to go and commit havoc are being arrested every day as it was reflected in brief for today.

“So people should not be afraid that when they hand over there is going to be calamity all over the place.

“I can assure you that we are ready to address whatever calamity that wants to come up.

“We are ready for that, so people should just go about their normal duties and forget about these apprehension people are creating unnecessarily.

“There is no cause for alarm and everything is under control,” he said.

Danmadami also assured the public that the Sallah would be celebrated peacefully, adding that there might be one or two isolated cases, but that the military and other security agencies would be ready to tackle them.