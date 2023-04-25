Again, crisis rocks Ondo community, 1 person shot

By Dayo Johnson

ANOTHER crisis erupted in the Ikare-Akoko area of Ondo State, as one person was shot.

There were sporadic gunshots in the ancient town for hours, yesterday, which created anxiety and pandemonium.

Shop owners and market women hurriedly closed their shops, while commercial activities were halted, as a result of the tension in the town.

Sources said that the crisis was between two warring parties in the community.

A local, who spoke with newsmen, said: “The crisis started when some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, who were seen loading passengers at the spot the government had banned everyone from loading at Oloko.

“After they were challenged, the drivers obeyed and left the park. But they later came back in their numbers with those from Iyometa and start throwing stones.

“When that was going on, rain started and that made everyone to leave the scene.

“After the rain subsided, they came out again with guns and started shooting sporadically.

“One person from Okela axis was shot. He was rushed to Oke Royal hospital.

“Semiu Aliu, a hearing impaired boy was shot and rushed to the hospital.

“He resides at Iso Alagbado in Alapata street, Ikare.”

Residents, who spoke on the development, lamented that security agents on ground were not enough to curtail the violence.

A committee set up by the state government to look into communal and religious issues in the town was yet to submit its report.

Police confirms shooting

When contacted, spokesperson for the Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that only one person was shot during the crisis and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Odunlami said that detectives have been deployed to the troubled town to curtail the crisis.