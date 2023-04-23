AfroFusion artiste, Akuchi to release new song ‘Rolls Royce Umbrellas’

Nigerian born AfroFusion artist and songwriter, Akuchi Osayaba Oritsetimeyin Amadi popularly known as AKUCHI is set to drop another masterpiece.

The talented AfroFusion artiste is known for his distinctively international flow and rich multicultural references.

The song will be available on all digital platforms on Sunday, April 30.

Although the preview of the song is not available to the press yet, but according to Akuchi the title of the upcoming release is ROLLS ROYCE UMBRELLAS’

Akuchi further accorded respect and appreciation to his music producer.

“Much love and deserved credit to 007; the producer Rolls Royce Umbrellas,” he noted.

Talking about challenges, the rising artiste mentioned Lagos traffic as one of his majors but believes music money would buy him a helicopter to solve that issue someday.