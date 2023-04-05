AfriHeritage Award 2023: Opportunity to inspire emerging leaders — So-George

By Fortune Eromosele

Young Nigerian entrepreneur and operations enthusiast, Mr. Gerald So-George has disclosed that the recently held maiden edition of African Heritage Concert and Awards is one of the platforms which provides opportunity for inspiring young and emerging leaders in the African continent.

The award ceremony recognised leaders in Africa who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour, and have made sustainable global impact in reflecting the image of Africa in philanthropy, business, law, leadership and public service.

Speaking on the sideline of the event in Kigali, Rwanda on April 1, Gerald who was also the Operations Team Lead at the Awards ceremony said young people can draw inspiration and give their very best when they realise that one day, they will be celebrated for selfless service delivery to mankind.

According to Gerald, the build up to the event that involved a lot of brainwork, strategizing and planning was an opportunity to learn and unlearn, collaborate and work with brilliant young minds and also provided a platform for the team to sharpen their skills, affording everyone an avenue to improve.

He expressed dissatisfaction that prominent leaders who emerged from the African soil are not adequately celebrated till they pass on, a situation he said must be changed.

“We owe our great departed forefathers debt of gratitude for not doing enough to recognise and showcase them to the world while they were still alive. Names like Nelson Mandela, Haile Selassie, Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere and many more even gained popular mention when they were no more.

“While they lived, we as a continent under-appreciated their selflessness and sacrifices they made towards our freedom and Liberation”, he stated.

He applauded the management and staff of Heritage Times for strategically picking Rwanda as host country for the program, even in line with its pan-African spread.

Gerald also hailed the quality of personalities honoured at the event, expressing confidence that it will engender excellence in public service.

According to him, “When people know they are being watched, especially young Africans who are the future of the continent, they tend to give their all. When they know that a day will come when their names will gain a mention in the book of honour, the consciousness to give in the best is high.

“So, by recognising names such as Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Chief Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, former President of Botswana, Dr Seretse Khama and more, the young people are being inspired, groomed and prepared to a robust service.”

He commended the Chairman, Heritage Times Mr. Moses Siloko Siasia for galvanising a continental support for the award which accounted for the huge success the event recorded, adding that Mr Siasia is an embodiment of excellence.

According to him, the opportunity to serve as the Operations Team Lead of the award ceremony has exposed him to new knowledge and skills for effective service delivery.

At the event, former President Goodluck Jonathan was recognised with the African Democracy and Peace Icon Award. Also, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Chief Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, was conferred with the African Humanitarian Award while former President of Botswana, Dr Seretse Khama bagged the African Philanthropist Award and more.