Africa can become principal player in energy transition – Osinbajo

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has pointed out that rather than playing the victim, Africa can become a major player in the global quest for energy transition.

Prof. Osinbajo who stated this yesterday at the Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja said the process towards sustainable energy presents African countries with the opportunity to drive the global renewable energy process.

“We can do so by becoming the first truly green civilisation in the world. How can we achieve that? First be recognising the opportunities early and intentionally developing all the potential around our natural resources including natural gas, solar and biofuels.

“We must in particular, leverage on renewable energy potential, work actively on our green energy technologies, carbon removal and green manufacturing”, he stated.

The Vice President stressed that with Nigeria’s huge young population, it has the capacity to achieve its target in the renewable energy sector.

He noted that Nigeria and other African countries have the capacity to develop their own agenda for a green future that would “benefit the world much more than starting that journey elsewhere”.

Prof. Osinbajo who later declared opened the NIES exhibition and undertook a tour of the major stands, said Africa “can focus on our strengths today, we can move very far”.

He described Nigeria’s energy transition plan as bold and innovative, adding that it calls for the production 600 million biofuels annually.