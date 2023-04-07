Afenifere yet to get over Obi’s defeat —Information Minister

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, said the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, is still pained by the defeat suffered by Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

In an interview with reporters, in Washington DC, US, the minister said Afenifere has refused to get over the defeat suffered by Obi at the polls.

His words: “It is clear from what they said that Afenifere invested heavily in Peter Obi’s presidency, and they failed woefully, that is the reason why they are lamenting.

“They have refused to get over the loss of what they invested in Obi’s presidential campaign.

“But the earlier they do, the better for them. There were days when Afenifere sneezes and the whole country will catch a cold. It is not the same thing right now. When Afenifere talks and you begin to ask yourself, which Afenifere? You know what that means.

“I said Peter Obi and the Labour Party should stop inciting people to violence, since they have submitted themselves to the election tribunal.

“They should stop asking people to go out on the streets; they should stop the reckless statement that if the president-elect is sworn in, it will be the end of democracy.”