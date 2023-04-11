Afenifere and the Yoruba interest (2)

By SOLA EBISENI

LAST week on this page, we gave notice that we would continue our exposition on this topical issue today. We insist, contrary to the belief of those who seek to manipulate it for their selfish projects while hiding under the guise of ethnic solidarity, that Afenifere is not a Yoruba sociocultural organisation or social club but a political organisation of the Awolowo School of Thought, which is very committed to building a nation where every constituent nationality (including the Yoruba, of course) will have a sense of belonging.

We are not in doubt that we are only being deliberately misunderstood, particularly by some Yoruba, on ethnic and partisan considerations. We made recourse to the published views of some of the Yoruba elites the treatise but diatribe titled: “Is Afenifere the Nigeria’s Father Christmas?” by Leye Igbabo, the Director of Publicity, Ondo State chapter of the PDP, which party ironically featured Abubakar Atiku, another Northerner to succeed Buhari but descended toxically on Afenifere for supporting Peter Obi, a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction.

He could not run away from the logic of the position of Afenifere when he said: “Although, in the true sense, if the presidency of Nigeria was to come back to Southern Nigeria as widely canvassed, I personally agree that it was only fair, just, and reasonable to allow the South-East to take the shot at the presidency. This is because the South-West and South-South had taken their own shots between 1999 and 2007, and 2010 and 2015, respectively”. It is important at this juncture to interrogate what is supposed to be Yoruba interest in the context of Nigeria. So much was said last week about Afenifere, which is the Yoruba connotation of Action Group, which was formed as a political party in 1951.

Notwithstanding the military government’s ban on its English name, the group’s adoption of its Yoruba name for its formal identity has remained a force to be reckoned with in Nigerian affairs, particularly in Yoruba land. For a recap, when Awolowo left Egbe Omo Oduduwa in 1951 and founded Action Group, it was clear that the entire nation was his target. Action Group, which had radical young politicians like Samuel Ikokwu, Anthony Enahoro, and other non-Yoruba in its fold, was the leading advocate of federalism as the best form of government for Nigeria’s diversity and set the tone for its ideology on the governance of the nation.

As a pan-Nigerian Organisation, Afenifere decided that Nigeria was better governed in a multi-ethnic alliance (UPGA), but the Akintola group (as it is with APC today) opted for an alliance with the Northern Peoples Congress, which they saw as the surest route to power. In recent times, Afenifere was in the forefront of mobilising the rest of Nigeria to form NADECO, which pushed the military back to the barracks and enthroned democracy. It is from seeking the good of all that the Yoruba as a people prosper. The basic philosophy is the restructuring of the Nigerian polity for true federalism, in which every group has the requisite autonomy to rule and manage its own affairs, as was the case for the Yoruba and others in the First Republic.

For those who define Yoruba interest by supporting a Yoruba in elections for public office and seek to crucify Afenifere for supporting Obi, it is well that we interrogate our political history in that regard. First, Obafemi Awolowo, with his gargantuan political stature and popularity among the people, did not enjoy the full support of the Yoruba elites in both the First and Second Republics. In the Third Republic under the Babangida transition programme, two Yoruba personalities, Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Olu Falae, were in the forefront as presidential aspirants. The platform created for this purpose, of which Afenifere was a major promoter, was the People’s Solidarity Party, PSP.

There was also the Peoples Front, packaged and led by General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua as its presidential candidate. Among the Yoruba in this group were Chief Sunday Afolabi, Dapo Sarumi, and Bola Tinubu. The general belief in the Yoruba political circle was that if General Obasanjo, who spent less than four years as Military Head of State, would not hand over to Obafemi Awolowo, it was unacceptable that another Northerner would succeed Babangida after 13 years of rule from Shagari in 1979 through Buhari to Babangida ending in 1992. Yet the Yoruba in the Yar’Adua Group remained stuck with him.

When the Babangida regime banned all the parties and enacted the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and National Republic Convention, NRC, the PSP and People’s Front were the main components of the SDP. When Babangida banned old politicians, the Afenifere leaders massed behind MKO Abiola as the presidential candidate of the SDP, while the People’s Front shifted allegiance to Abubakar Atiku. I was the Coordinator for Abiola and the Chairman of Ilaje/Ese-Odo Local Government. I was at the Jos Convention in 1992, wherein the Yar’Adua Group remained adamant with Atiku.

The general slogan for despising Afenifere was tagging them dictators with the ridicule of “Baba so pe”, for which Primose led by Sarumi was most notorious and which cost him the governorship of Lagos, which he lost against all expectations to Michael Otedola of the NRC. However, the Tinubu Group later sought refuge under the popularity of Afenifere and its NADECO for the revalidation of the June 12 Abiola mandate to return to reckoning. It is an irony that those who abused Afenifere leaders as dictators and climbed on the back of Afenifere, which jettisoned the more popular Funso Williams for the governorship of Lagos, have banished internal democracy in their parties since 1999. Go ask former Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Since 1999, no political ambition of any Yoruba outside their enclave, particularly at the federal level, is worth the support of the Tinubu Group. In the House of Representatives, they saw to it that, Patricia Etteh, a Yoruba Speaker of the House of Representatives, was harassed and harangued out of her seat on an allegation of corruption, which was later found to be a hoax.

President Jonathan approached and introduced Mulikat Adedeji as the government’s candidate for the House of Representatives. In the most bizarre and crude politics, they went for Aminu Tambuwal of the same PDP with Mulikat, killed the Yoruba interest in that regard, and even boastfully beat their chests in their book for that misadventure as Tambuwal later showed them pepper in the same APC, later enthroning Bukola Saraki as Senate President against their permutations.

In the 2033 elections, the Tinubu Group has benefited immensely from the unrepentant Afenifere advocacy for a southern president. The difference between us is our insistence that the principle of equity that disqualified any Northerner from succeeding Buhari must apply mutatis mutandi to any Southerner from the two zones that have had their slots. No group has protected Yoruba interests more than the Afenifere, but on that score, we will not do unto others what we will not accept done to us.

Those who, in their crude politics, measure Yoruba interest only by their self-centred aspirations have nothing to teach Afenifere, and we will not jettison the ideology of national equity we inherited from Awolowo for their sake. Power is ephemeral, only omoluwabi endures.

Nigeria, we hail thee.

Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere and South West Coordinator, OBIDATTI Campaigns Organisation.