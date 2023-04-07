Adolescent girls: Mercy Corps, United Way Greater Nigeria distribute learning materials

By Chioma Obinna

Mercy Corps is set to distribute 2500 learning materials to its participants on the Girls Improving Resilience through Livelihoods and Health (GIRL-H) Programme.

According to the organisation, with support from the United Ways Greater Nigeria, the materials will help young adolescents go back to school.

The Girl-H programme which commenced in Nigeria in August 20222 is funded by an anonymous donor. It is a 36-month (October 2020 – September 2023), multi-country programme, targeting adolescent girls, boys, and young people, aged 10 to 24 years, in Kenya, Uganda, Haiti and Nigeria.

The programme is designed to improve the well-being of adolescents and young people by increasing their access to and uptake of life skills, and financial literacy, as well as foster pathways to economic opportunities in Nigeria.

The Girl-H Programme is being implemented in 5 Local Government Areas, LGAs, in Lagos state through partner organisation, Action Health Incorporated, AHI, in Alimosho, Epe, Kosofe, Ojo, and Shomolu.

To achieve its aim of building the resilience of its programme participants, GIRL-H Nigeria team works to equip its participants with life skills and financial literacy, basic numeracy, and literacy skills for a period of 12 weeks and then transitions them into different pathways for continued development. These pathways include education formal and informal opportunities for technical and vocational training as well as connection to business or employment opportunities.

To ensure learning is taking place for these 12 weeks, the programme in partnership with United Ways Greater Nigeria is giving participants learning materials to help aid their acquisition of knowledge at the safe spaces.

Safe spaces are held weekly where mentors facilitate sessions and coach them through their selected learning pathway.

Speaking on the distribution, the Programme Manager, Jennifer Madueke said:”Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions.

“By providing these learning materials, we hope to encourage people to take charge of their financial futures and build a strong foundation for financial success.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to financial education, and we are proud to support our participants in this way.”