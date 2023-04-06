Adejoh commends Ortom over commencement of commercial flights into Benue

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Camey & Rock Holdings, Dr. Peter Adejoh has commended the Governor of Benue State, His Excellecy, Dr. Samuel Ortom for the commencement of scheduled commercial flights into Benue through the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) Aerodrome, Makurdi.

Dr. Adejoh made this known in a press statement he personally signed in Abuja and made available to newsmen shortly after the confirmation of resumption of scheduled flights into Benue by Air Peace Airline.

He stated that as a former minister for Trade and Investments as well as Supervising Minister of Aviation, Governor Ortom understood the importance of air travel which propelled his concerted efforts over the years to put Benue State permanently on the global aviation map.

The serial entrepreneur disclosed that the partnership between the Benue State government and the private sector led by Camey & Rock Holdings which has resulted in the commencement of scheduled flights into Benue and the development of a civil airport underscores Governor Ortom’s committment in bringing about positive change through the provision of critical infrastructure.

Dr. Adejoh revealed that the resumption of commercial flights into Benue is just the first phase of the partnership as Governor Ortom, after a rigrous and meticulous process finally secured Federal Government approval to build a permanent civil aviation airport as phase two of the project for the benefit of the Benue people.

He disclosed that the commencement of scheduled flights into Benue was made possible through critical engagement between the Benue State governement, the private sector and key aviation agencies namely: the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) for the joint use of the NAF Airport Makurdi for military and civil aviation activities.

Speaking further, Dr. Adejoh revealed that scheduled flights into Makurdi NAF Aerodrome begins from Monday, April 17, 2023 to be operated by Air Peace Airline with an initial three times weekly schedule from Lagos-Abuja-Makurdi.