Adebanjo @ 95: Your imprints in Nigeria are indelible — Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, congratulated Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on his 95th birthday, saying that his imprints in Nigeria are indelible.

Adams, in a congratulatory message by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described the Afenifere leader as an embodiment of truth and courage.

He said: “Baba is always ready to be counted as a lone voice in the forest. As one of the disciples of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has distinguished himself as a thoroughly-bred Awoist with a distinct character of truth and honesty with a passion for justice.

“There are leaders and there are leaders. Give it to him, Baba Ayo Adebanjo is old enough to live a quiet life and enjoy the luxury of his long and Spartan life, yet his voice remains the only voice that renders the powerful, powerless and he is always consistent in speaking truth to power.”