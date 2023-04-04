Adamu, Omisore running APC NWC like personal estate, Lukman alleges

•Seeks Tinubu’s urgent intervention

•Again makes case for S’South, East Senate President

By Omeiza Ajayi

The National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman has accused the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore of running the National Working Committee NWC like their personal estates without recourse to other executive members.

In what appeared a self-audit of the Adamu-led NWC as it marks its first year in office, Lukman said: “It is disappointing that one year since our election into the NWC, we have been running the party based on the old mindset of disregard for allowing organs of the party to guide decisions and appropriately allow for wider input by members and leaders of the party in decision making process. This must change urgently.”

He said the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, could not afford to assume office with such baggage.

He also reiterated his earlier position that with a Muslim-Muslim presidency, it has become urgent to ensure that the Senate Presidency was ceded to a Christian from either the South South or South East

“Democracy without accountability means dictatorship. Once organs of the party are not meeting as enshrined in the constitution of the party, accountability will be absent, and the character of our party will be autocratic and retrogressive.

“Asiwaju Tinubu cannot afford to assume office with the baggage of being a leader of an autocratic and retrogressive APC, which is insensitive to ethnic and religious tension in the country, largely compounded by our inability to regulate the conduct of our senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect.

”Everything must be done to return our party to its founding vision of engendering progressive politics in the country, which is about equitable distribution of power and resources in the country,” he added.

Lukman said the major challenge facing the party since the time of John Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC, which was the predecessor to the Oshiomhole-led NWC, was the problem of making the organs of the party functional.

He said: “Following the electoral victory of 2015, meetings of NEC and National Caucus were frozen for more than a year as opposed to the quarterly meetings stipulated in the party’s constitution.

”For two years during the tenure of Oshiomhole, not more than two NEC and national caucus meetings held. In addition, the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the party, which was vested with the responsibility of intervening ‘in all disputes and crisis in the party to ensure its stability’ was not inaugurated since the emergence of the party in July 2013.

“The party’s BoT was also given the constitutional responsibility of holding the properties of the party in trust and ‘act as arbitrators and mediators in disputes and ensure the enforcement of discipline in accordance with the constitution of the party.

“The name of the party’s BoT has been changed to National Advisory Council, NAC, and its functions have been substantially reduced to advisory as the name implies at the March 28, 2022 national convention.

”Even with that, there is hardly any ongoing discussion to constitute the party’s NAC in the last one year. By the provision of Article 13.2B.(i) ‘the National Secretary shall, not later than one month after an elective convention, convene the meeting of the National Advisory Council.

”One year after assuming office, the national secretary has never proposed any action towards the inauguration of NAC. So far, there was only one meeting of the party’s NEC on April 8, 2022.

”There was never any meeting of the national caucus. Instead, meetings of the NWC hold without necessarily ensuring that existing constitutional provisions are respected. In the circumstance, critical functions of the NEC, which include approving the national budget of the party as provided in Article 13.3A(xiv) of the party’s constitution is simply ignored.”