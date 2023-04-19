Adamawa supplementary election: Tinubu urges full police investigation

President-elect Bola Tinubu has charged police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the Adamawa governorship supplementary election following the attendant controversy.

He gave the charge in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja while congratulating winners of the supplementary governorship elections in Kebbi and Adamawa which held on Saturday.



Tinubu also rejoiced with those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections in states where the election took place.



He said the victorious men and women had earned the trust of their people, adding that they should rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.



He said the supplementary polls had now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion.

“I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the supplementary election on Saturday.



“The election is a further testimony that citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.



“However, I note the matter of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election, given the attendant controversy.



“In every democratic contest there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances,”Tinubu advised.



He welcomed those who had been elected to brace up to serve the people with diligence and dedication, and to join hands with him as President-elect to build the country.



He said this was critical in the pursuit of the renew hope agenda of a better, stronger, more secure, economically vibrant and prosperous Nigeria