Adamawa: Okowa congratulates Fintiri on re-election

Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, on his re-election.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa described Fintiri’s re-election as “hard earned and deserved victory”.

He commended Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful and the people of Adamawa for standing firm with the governor and the party all the way.

The governor also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters for saving what would have been a “rape of democracy”.

He deplored the action of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, in the process, saying that he and his cohorts represented anti-democracy forces.

He noted that the re-election of Fintiri signposted the PDP’s sterling performance in the state, especially with the leadership of former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, on your successful re-election as Governor of Adamawa.

“It is heart-warming to hear of your victory after a hard-fought battle against retrogressive forces bent on over-turning the wishes of Adamawa people.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you wisdom, knowledge and the needed resources to attend to your campaign promises of further developing the state and making life more meaningful for your people,” he added.