Adamawa: Illegal declaration of result is coup against democracy — Timi Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank, has described the illegal declaration of result in the governorship election in Adamawa state as a coup against Nigeria’s democracy by the “ruling party fascist elements”.

Frank also said the highlights of the events unfolding in the wake of the Adamawa state governorship supplementary elections of Saturday confirmed that the independence of the electoral umpire as enshrined in the constitution has been greatly compromised.

In a statement released to newsmen Monday in Abuja, the Bayelsa-born political activist said the bizarre manner and affront exhibited and displayed by the Adamawa state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) proved that the electioneering process has been greatly hampered by no other than INEC itself, as demonstrated in the Presidential elections several weeks ago.

Frank said: “For the avoidance of doubt, despite all the assurances of credible elections, after receiving an approval of over N350 billion for the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the INEC chairman had consistently deceived Nigerians and their representatives in the National Assembly, as to the conduct and credibility of the 2023 national elections.

“The overall assessment, however, has been a ridiculously shambolic and utter distasteful narrative for many Nigerians. The haphazard declarations of election results and display of absolute unpreparedness suggest that only an internal coup d’etat perpetrated by fascist elements of the ruling party planted as INEC officials are responsible for the many disenchantment experienced in the 2023 general elections.

“This broad daylight robbery of the people’s will, orchestrated over and over again by the electoral umpire without recourse to its own rules and guidelines only confirms that the commission has set itself as a conduit for perpetrating electoral fraud.

“The result of Sunday’s action by the REC should be condemned by all peace loving Nigerians especially the Adamawa people, who should stop at nothing to be vigilant at this time and frustrate the efforts of criminals intending to steal their mandate under this grand conspiracy from the APC led INEC and the Presidency in collaboration with the security agencies.”

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, warned INEC to be wary of its actions and must ensure the Commission do not set the country on a dangerous path.