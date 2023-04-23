Adamawa: IGP vows to speed up probe of suspended INEC REC

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Ahmed, has vowed to speed up the probe of Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), for his role during the Adamawa State supplementary elections.

The Nigeria Police Force also acknowledged the receipt of a letter dated April 18, 2023 from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the letter from INEC had detailed the alleged impropriety of the actions of Yunusa-Ari during the April 15 supplementary elections in Adamawa and calling on the police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions.

According to Adejobi, the IG had directed a team to work with INEC “to expedite action on the contents of the letter.”

While expressing the commitment of the NPF to upholding democratic values, Adejobi said Baba had assured that the police would leave no stone unturned in unraveling the remote causes of the “unwholesome conduct of the REC.”

He added that all persons fingered in the course of investigations would be brought to book.

DAILY POST recalls that the suspended Adamawa REC had during the collation of votes illegally declared a winner without waiting for the conclusion of the electoral process.

His action was immediately declared null and void by the INEC headquarters.