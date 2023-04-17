Adamawa guber: Makinde meets Fintiri, asks INEC to declare authentic winner

Governor Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to declare the authentic winner of the governorship election in Adamawa state.

Makinde made his appeal when he met his Adamawa counterpart Governor Umaru Fintiri on a solidarity visit at the Government House in Yola on Monday.

Recall that the State Resident Electoral Commissioner Hudu Yunusa Ari controversially declared Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the polls on Sunday.

The development has met with condemnation from many political parties, concerned Nigerians as well as Civil Society Organisations, with calls for Ari’s arrest.

Reacting to the controversial declaration, INEC suspended the collation and ordered Ari to stay away from all activities of the Commission and the election in Adamawa.

During his visit however, Makinde urged the people of Adamawa state to remain calm, assuring that the current situation will be resolved amicably.

Makinde described the illegal declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the election is unimaginable and a shame on the person of Ari.

He applauded INEC for a job well done in Oyo State and expressed confidence that the electoral umpire will prove its neutrality in the Adamawa process as the whole world is watching.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of Aminu Tambuwal has strongly condemned what it described as a show of shame in the North-Eastern State.

In a statement on Monday by its spokesman Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, the forum commended the “immediate steps taken by the INEC as an institution to recover its battered image by nullifying the attempted coup and suspending the REC”.

He, however, said the appropriate Returning Officer Mele Lamido should immediately conclude the collation and declare the result.

“One of the most important lessons of this election season is that the integrity of INEC personnel is crucial to free, fair, and credible elections as well as the deployment of technology,” the PDP governors said.

“Going forward, there should be a deliberate process of revisiting the appointments of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners to weed out corrupt and extremely partisan officials. It is the partisan method of appointment of these officials that led to national disgrace in Adamawa State.”