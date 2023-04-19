Adamawa guber: Atiku congratulates Fintiri on victory

By Miftaudeen Raji

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Governor Umaru Fintiri on his re-election as the governor of Adamawa state.

Atiku congratulated Fintiri in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Describing Fintiri’s victory as a win for democracy, Atiku said the triumph of the Adamawa governor proves that good can overcome bad.

The former vice president added that Finitiri’s win is a precursor for his victory at the presidential election tribunal.

Atiku stated, “Congratulations, Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, on your deserved reelection as governor of Adamawa State. Thank you to the people of Adamawa and men and women of goodwill for staying the course in resisting coupists and enemies of democracy from having their way,”

“The lesson from this exercise and others is the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and never give in to anti-democratic forces whose objective is to snatch, run with and undermine the mandate of the people as freely expressed in their votes.”

Meanwhile, following Fintiri’s victory, Atiku has expressed optimistic on winning at the presidential election tribunal, where he is challenging the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s emergence.

He stated, “By the way, it is not yet uhuru as we still have one more major mandate to reclaim, and together as ONE, we shall accomplish the task for the good of our country and its people.”

Recall that Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had been earlier declared the winner of the election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The declaration, which met with public outry and condemnation had come before the collation of results for the supplementary exercise ended, a move that the Commission nullified.

The Commission consequently suspended Yunusa-Ari from office following his illegal declaration of Binani as Governor-elect in last weekend’s rerun election.

But, after the conclusion of the rescheduled collation, Fintiri was declared the winner of the highly-dramatic Adamawa governorship election on Tuesday, beating his closest rival Binani.